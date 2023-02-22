UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Protection, Inclusion And Safeguarding Of Transgender Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Seminar on protection, inclusion and safeguarding of transgender held

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the Peace and Justice Network (PJN) jointly organised a national conference on the theme of "Protection, Inclusion and Safeguarding" to develop an integrated humanitarian response for transgender communities in floods and disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the Peace and Justice Network (PJN) jointly organised a national conference on the theme of "Protection, Inclusion and Safeguarding" to develop an integrated humanitarian response for transgender communities in floods and disasters.

The event was organised here on Wednesday in collaboration with USAID/BHA and Concern Worldwide and brought together multiple stakeholders, including the Government of Pakistan, Parliamentarians, representatives from UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, transgender leaders and transgender-led organizations, human rights activists, and civil society representatives.

During the conference, Member Minority, NCHR, Mr. Manzoor Masih, reiterated the government's commitment to providing equal rights to marginalized segments of society, especially the transgender community. He also highlighted that approximately 3,000 transgenders have been registered with NADRA, while others are avoiding registration due to social stigma.

Trans rights expert, Nayyab Ali, stressed the need to raise awareness to fight social stigma and increase acceptance and assimilation of the transgender community. She also pointed out that transgender people face multiple discriminations and oppression due to their gender identity, resulting in gross violations of their human rights. Furthermore, they experience extreme social exclusion, which increases their vulnerability to HIV, other diseases, mental health conditions, limited access to education and employment, and exclusion from opportunities for economic and social advancement.

Transgender Rights Activist, Qamar Naseem, emphasized the need to ensure access to education and financial inclusion for mainstream transgenders in society.

He suggested that transgenders should be included in Census survey teams to identify transgender households and ensure they receive the necessary services.

The conference also highlighted the urgent need for multi-stakeholder consultation to develop specific policy and operational guidelines related to humanitarian response that could ensure equitable access of trans people to assistance, aid, and protection. A panel discussion was organized to devise a way forward for developing an integrated humanitarian response for the transgender community, and findings of four provincial action plans were shared for devising a way forward and advocacy asks urging relevant stakeholders for policy reforms.

Chairperson FOSPAH, Kashmala Khan, emphasized that 33 million people were deprived of basic needs during the flood situation, and there is a dire need to provide inclusion, awareness, advocacy, and capacity development with public-private partnership for the Trans community. She also suggested including transgenders in Census survey teams to identify transgender households.

The conference concluded with the recognition that the absence and neglect of the transgender community in humanitarian response underscored the need for specific policy and operational guidelines related to humanitarian response to ensure equitable access of trans people to assistance, aid, and protection. The conference highlighted the need for policy reforms and public-private partnerships to achieve the goal of protecting and safeguarding the transgender community during floods and disasters.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Minority Flood Civil Society Event From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal ..

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal': Mohsin Ranjha

2 minutes ago
 Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oi ..

Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oil pipeline

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Ca ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Carbon Sequestration Project by ..

33 minutes ago
 Ramesh for devising consortium to cope with econom ..

Ramesh for devising consortium to cope with economic crisis

1 second ago
 Palestine to Appeal to Int'l Courts Over Israeli R ..

Palestine to Appeal to Int'l Courts Over Israeli Raid in Nablus - Foreign Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 MOL Group chairman calls on Foreign Minister Bilaw ..

MOL Group chairman calls on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.