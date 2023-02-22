Seminar on protection, inclusion and safeguarding of transgender held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the Peace and Justice Network (PJN) jointly organised a national conference on the theme of "Protection, Inclusion and Safeguarding" to develop an integrated humanitarian response for transgender communities in floods and disasters.

The event was organised here on Wednesday in collaboration with USAID/BHA and Concern Worldwide and brought together multiple stakeholders, including the Government of Pakistan, Parliamentarians, representatives from UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, transgender leaders and transgender-led organizations, human rights activists, and civil society representatives.

During the conference, Member Minority, NCHR, Mr. Manzoor Masih, reiterated the government's commitment to providing equal rights to marginalized segments of society, especially the transgender community. He also highlighted that approximately 3,000 transgenders have been registered with NADRA, while others are avoiding registration due to social stigma.

Trans rights expert, Nayyab Ali, stressed the need to raise awareness to fight social stigma and increase acceptance and assimilation of the transgender community. She also pointed out that transgender people face multiple discriminations and oppression due to their gender identity, resulting in gross violations of their human rights. Furthermore, they experience extreme social exclusion, which increases their vulnerability to HIV, other diseases, mental health conditions, limited access to education and employment, and exclusion from opportunities for economic and social advancement.

Transgender Rights Activist, Qamar Naseem, emphasized the need to ensure access to education and financial inclusion for mainstream transgenders in society.

He suggested that transgenders should be included in Census survey teams to identify transgender households and ensure they receive the necessary services.

The conference also highlighted the urgent need for multi-stakeholder consultation to develop specific policy and operational guidelines related to humanitarian response that could ensure equitable access of trans people to assistance, aid, and protection. A panel discussion was organized to devise a way forward for developing an integrated humanitarian response for the transgender community, and findings of four provincial action plans were shared for devising a way forward and advocacy asks urging relevant stakeholders for policy reforms.

Chairperson FOSPAH, Kashmala Khan, emphasized that 33 million people were deprived of basic needs during the flood situation, and there is a dire need to provide inclusion, awareness, advocacy, and capacity development with public-private partnership for the Trans community. She also suggested including transgenders in Census survey teams to identify transgender households.

The conference concluded with the recognition that the absence and neglect of the transgender community in humanitarian response underscored the need for specific policy and operational guidelines related to humanitarian response to ensure equitable access of trans people to assistance, aid, and protection. The conference highlighted the need for policy reforms and public-private partnerships to achieve the goal of protecting and safeguarding the transgender community during floods and disasters.