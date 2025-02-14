(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A seminar was held to highlight the importance of the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project and protection of women’s inheritance rights.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir attended the event as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan gave a detailed multimedia briefing on the project. The event was attended by key district officials, including Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pacca Ashraf Saleh and Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, along with revenue officials from across the district.

The seminar focused on the ongoing phased strategy for land digitization and the division of joint land ownership across Punjab. In her address, Dr. Lubna Nazir praised the progress of the PULSE project, emphasizing its role in modernizing land records and ensuring transparency. She directed revenue officers to collaborate with the PULSE team to meet the project’s targets within the given timeframe.

“The digitization of land records and the systematic division of joint landholdings will ensure fair, secure, and transparent land management,” Dr.

Lubna Nazir stated. She further emphasized that technological advancements were being utilized to safeguard social rights and instructed all staff and contractors to strictly adhere to social protection principles to ensure safe and lawful execution of project activities.

During his briefing, ADC Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan highlighted that women’s inheritance rights and the division of joint accounts are flagship initiatives under the PULSE Project. He also announced the launch of a parcel-based land division project, which will use modern technology to divide land more efficiently.

“The first priority in land distribution will be inheritance transfers, ensuring that legal heirs receive their rightful share. Additionally, living individuals’ land divisions will be facilitated under the project,” he explained. He urged revenue officers to conduct land division processes at village gathering points (numberdar deras) rather than office premises to make the process more accessible to the public.

The seminar also featured detailed presentations on village digitization, urban land record digitalization, digital mapping, state land directories and the division of joint landholdings.