Open Menu

Seminar On Punjab’s EV Policy Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Seminar on Punjab’s EV policy held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A seminar on Punjab’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy was held at a private hotel

on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan attended the event

as chief guest while Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch, senior officials, and industry

consultants were also present.

The seminar featured discussions on Punjab’s EV policy, with experts presenting various

recommendations.

Addressing the gathering, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized that Punjab is

rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation.

He announced that following the successful introduction of electric buses, the government is

now set to launch an e-taxi service to further promote eco-friendly transportation.

To support this transition, charging stations are being established across the province.

The minister stressed the need for a well-structured policy that prioritizes public interest,

encouraging people to shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives. This initiative,

he noted, would contribute significantly to making Punjab a “green province.”

He highlighted that the widespread adoption of EVs would not only lead to fuel savings but

also play a crucial role in combating smog and reducing air pollution across Punjab.

Recent Stories

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

21 minutes ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

2 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

2 hours ago
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

2 hours ago
 IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

2 hours ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan