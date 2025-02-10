Seminar On Punjab’s EV Policy Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A seminar on Punjab’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy was held at a private hotel
on Monday.
Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan attended the event
as chief guest while Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch, senior officials, and industry
consultants were also present.
The seminar featured discussions on Punjab’s EV policy, with experts presenting various
recommendations.
Addressing the gathering, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan emphasized that Punjab is
rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation.
He announced that following the successful introduction of electric buses, the government is
now set to launch an e-taxi service to further promote eco-friendly transportation.
To support this transition, charging stations are being established across the province.
The minister stressed the need for a well-structured policy that prioritizes public interest,
encouraging people to shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives. This initiative,
he noted, would contribute significantly to making Punjab a “green province.”
He highlighted that the widespread adoption of EVs would not only lead to fuel savings but
also play a crucial role in combating smog and reducing air pollution across Punjab.
