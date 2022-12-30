Seminar on Quaid-e-Azam held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC), in collaboration with the Citizens Law Forum, organized a seminar on Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Friday.

The Seminar was presided over by Advocate Kokab Iqbal, while Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Prof Maqsood Jafari, Dr Hussain Islahi, Ehsan Kabaria, Muhammad Usman and Ali Asghar Samar also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Kokab Iqbal said that Quaid-e-Azam created Pakistan to protect the rights of the Muslims of India and empowered the Supreme Court of Pakistan to enforce human rights under Article 184 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court gave a historic decision in the Kokb Iqbal v. Pakistan case that urdu would be used as an official language.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the idea of Allama Muhammad Iqbal was put into practice by Quaid-e-Azam.

Today, we need to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah so that the country can progress rapidly, he added.

A large number of people participated in the seminar.