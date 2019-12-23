UrduPoint.com
Seminar On "Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Freedom Struggle" Organized

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:13 PM

A seminar was organized on "Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Freedom Struggle" by Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum in coordination with Jinnah Iqbal Education Campus Rawalpindi to celebrate Quaid Azam Day here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A seminar was organized on "Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Freedom Struggle" by Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum in coordination with Jinnah Iqbal Education Campus Rawalpindi to celebrate Quaid Azam Day here on Monday.

Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Chairman Human Rights Commission of Pakistan presided over the seminar.

On the occasion, prominent scholar Mushtaque Gurmani and Rana Abdul Baqi Chairman Forum spoke on various aspects of Jinnah's struggle to achieve Pakistan in the wake of great opposition by the Hindu Congress and the British Indian Government.

In his presidential address, Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan said that Quaid-i-Azam achieved Pakistan by dint of his continuous struggle by translating the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal into reality that Indian Muslims are a nation, hence deserved a separate homeland in the areas where Muslims are in majority in the Indian sub-continent.

Justice Chowhan said that education was the key note of Quiad-e-Azam as he always commended Sir Syed Ahmad Khan for Muslim University Aligarh, besides encouraging Muslim Educational Institutions in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi also donating handsome amounts.

He referred Prof Stanely Wolpert who wrote a book on Jinnah and declared him as the only world leader who mentioned that few individuals significantly alter the course of history; fewer still modify the map of the world, and hardly anyone can be credited with creating the nation state, Jinnah did all three.

Scholar Mushtaque Gurmani paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for telling the world that Indian Muslims are a nation.

He strongly pleaded concept of two nation theory before the British Indian Government and demanded a homeland from the Muslim nation. On many forums, Quaid-i-Azam convincingly presented the Ideology of Pakistan on the basis of Islamic way of life and achieved Pakistan in the commity of nations.

Chairman Jinnah Iqbal Forum, Rana Abdul Baqi said Quaid-i-Azam has declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan as all the rivers flowing into Pakistan from Kashmir yielding crops were important to Pakistan.

Seminar was largely attended by senior citizens, teachers and students.

