Seminar On "Recent Trend In Mathematics Research" Held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A day-long international seminar titled "Recent Trend in Mathematics Research" was held at Iqbal Hall of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences Prof Dr Nasir Amin presided over the function held under the aegis of Department of Mathematics, GCUF.

He said that objective of holding seminars and conferences were to share different ideas, research, experience and experiments conducted by the national and international experts with university students.

Prof Dr Masood Khaliq for North West University South Africa, Prof Dr Malik Zawar Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Riaz Punjab University Lahore, Dr Nusrat Amir, and Dr Abdul Gghaffar from Queta delivered key note addresses in the seminar.