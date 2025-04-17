Seminar on 'Recent Trends in Partition Studies' held at Sargodha University

The Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised a seminar titled "Recent Trends in Partition Studies" at University of Sargodha which aimed to explore emerging academic perspectives on the Partition of the Indian Subcontinent and its long-lasting socio-political impacts

Dr. Ilyas Ahmad Chattha Associate Professor Mustaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences LUMS graced the event as chief guest. In his address, he emphasized that the Partition was not just a political or geographical division, but a major human tragedy.

He said that partition left a lasting impact on millions of lives. He stressed the importance of understanding history not only through facts and figures but also through personal stories of those who were affected.

He added that recent research encourages scholars to re-examine the past from new perspectives. While commenting on the documentary, he said it tells the powerful stories of those who lost their land, relationships, and identities during the Partition.

Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor, Chairman of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies encouraged students to adopt a research-based approach to studying history.

He explained that history is not just about past events but a living subject that needs continuous research, analysis, and critical thinking.

He urged students not to limit their understanding of history to textbooks. Instead, they should view it through the lens of human emotions, experiences, and social changes. He added that such seminars help the younger generation discover new dimensions of history and promote a healthy academic culture.

The event also featured the screening of the documentary "Bohay Khuly Rakhein”. The film portrayed the emotional suffering, separation, and hardships faced by ordinary people during Partition. It effectively highlighted themes of love, sacrifice, loss, and hope, deeply moving the audience.

The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session. Students participated actively and engaged in meaningful discussion with the guest speaker on key topics related to Partition studies.