Seminar On 'Recent Trends In Partition Studies' Held At Sargodha University
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
The Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised a seminar titled "Recent Trends in Partition Studies" at University of Sargodha which aimed to explore emerging academic perspectives on the Partition of the Indian Subcontinent and its long-lasting socio-political impacts
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Department of History and Pakistan Studies organised a seminar titled "Recent Trends in Partition Studies" at University of Sargodha which aimed to explore emerging academic perspectives on the Partition of the Indian Subcontinent and its long-lasting socio-political impacts.
Dr. Ilyas Ahmad Chattha Associate Professor Mustaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences LUMS graced the event as chief guest. In his address, he emphasized that the Partition was not just a political or geographical division, but a major human tragedy.
He said that partition left a lasting impact on millions of lives. He stressed the importance of understanding history not only through facts and figures but also through personal stories of those who were affected.
He added that recent research encourages scholars to re-examine the past from new perspectives. While commenting on the documentary, he said it tells the powerful stories of those who lost their land, relationships, and identities during the Partition.
Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor, Chairman of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies encouraged students to adopt a research-based approach to studying history.
He explained that history is not just about past events but a living subject that needs continuous research, analysis, and critical thinking.
He urged students not to limit their understanding of history to textbooks. Instead, they should view it through the lens of human emotions, experiences, and social changes. He added that such seminars help the younger generation discover new dimensions of history and promote a healthy academic culture.
The event also featured the screening of the documentary "Bohay Khuly Rakhein”. The film portrayed the emotional suffering, separation, and hardships faced by ordinary people during Partition. It effectively highlighted themes of love, sacrifice, loss, and hope, deeply moving the audience.
The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session. Students participated actively and engaged in meaningful discussion with the guest speaker on key topics related to Partition studies.
Recent Stories
European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms
Stocks diverge as ECB rate cut looms, Trump tussles with Fed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No compromise on implementation of law: ADG FDA11 minutes ago
-
Books by Hindko Academy win national awards11 minutes ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain forecast Friday, Saturday evenings: NEOC21 minutes ago
-
Polling for NA 213 by-election ends30 minutes ago
-
66 couples to marry under CM Maryam’s ‘Dhi Rani’ programme31 minutes ago
-
1518 drug traffickers arrested31 minutes ago
-
UAF to develop new hybrid wheat variety: Dr Zulfiqar31 minutes ago
-
Minister for developing agriculture policy to benefit farmers, public40 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for Good Friday, Easter40 minutes ago
-
KP CS vows swift development, improved services in merged districts40 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate congratulates CM on Punjab Cultural Day celebrations40 minutes ago
-
LDA continues anti-encroachment drive in housing schemes41 minutes ago