Seminar on Research Methods in Linguistics, Literature held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) organized a one-day seminar titled 'Research Methods in Linguistics and Literature' here on Friday.

The event aimed to empower students across academic levels to cultivate independent research skills.

Dr. Muhammad Afzaal from Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) emphasized the importance of aligning research topics with personal interests to navigate challenges in the research journey.

Dr. Saleem Khan, Chairperson Department of English at the Institute of Southern Punjab, also addressed the seminar, acknowledging the increasing demand for articles and the enhanced facilities supporting students' creative abilities in research.

EUM Chairman English Dept Dr Adnan Tahir highlighted the evolving approach to research in the modern era.

The seminar was presided over by EUM VC, Dr Muhammad Ramzan and attended by a significant number of faculty members and students from the English Department, including, Prof. Maqsood Rzivi, Dr. Rehan Muhammad, Dr. Hammad Hussain, Prof Shafqat Abbas, Prof Amir Hafeez Malik, and Yasir Naseem and others.

It signifies EUM's commitment to fostering independent research skills among its students.