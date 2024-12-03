Seminar On Research Paper Writing At UoS:
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Department of Political Science and International Relations of University of Sargodha, under the auspices of its Intellectual Forum, organized a seminar on research paper writing.
The seminar aimed to equip students with necessary skills to conduct high-quality research and write compelling research papers. A visiting lecturer from the department, Afzal Ahmed, provided comprehensive guidance to the students on the Higher education Commission's guidelines for research paper writing.
He emphasized the significance of research in societal development and highlighted the importance of adhering to rigorous research methodologies. Afzal Ahmed explained that research is the cornerstone of progress, especially in our rapidly evolving world.
He stressed that conducting quality research is not only crucial for problem-solving but also for ensuring the success of nations. Key aspects of writing a good research paper, such as selecting a suitable topic, formulating research questions, and using reliable sources, were discussed in detail.
The lecturer encouraged the students to approach each stage of the research process with utmost dedication and to ensure that their work aligns with the standards set by the Higher Education Commission.
He concluded by stating that research is not merely an academic exercise but a fundamental pillar of nation-building.
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
325 KP students join US embassy funded English Works Program5 minutes ago
-
Fire at factory5 minutes ago
-
Funds approved for Sargodha-Jhamra Road15 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Pak Blind Cricket team for clinching T20 World Cup15 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive about ‘violence against women’ in full swing15 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Pakistan's blind cricket team for winning T20 World Cup15 minutes ago
-
Massive fire erupts at Rimpa plaza, Karachi15 minutes ago
-
PHC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi until Dec 2316 minutes ago
-
KP CM asks universities to focus on students' grooming25 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat prices, sugarcane crushing season25 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Anti-Corruption Week25 minutes ago
-
30 acres of govt land reclaimed at Kot Addu25 minutes ago