Seminar On Research Paper Writing At UoS:

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Department of Political Science and International Relations of University of Sargodha, under the auspices of its Intellectual Forum, organized a seminar on research paper writing.

The seminar aimed to equip students with necessary skills to conduct high-quality research and write compelling research papers. A visiting lecturer from the department, Afzal Ahmed, provided comprehensive guidance to the students on the Higher education Commission's guidelines for research paper writing.

He emphasized the significance of research in societal development and highlighted the importance of adhering to rigorous research methodologies. Afzal Ahmed explained that research is the cornerstone of progress, especially in our rapidly evolving world.

He stressed that conducting quality research is not only crucial for problem-solving but also for ensuring the success of nations. Key aspects of writing a good research paper, such as selecting a suitable topic, formulating research questions, and using reliable sources, were discussed in detail.

The lecturer encouraged the students to approach each stage of the research process with utmost dedication and to ensure that their work aligns with the standards set by the Higher Education Commission.

He concluded by stating that research is not merely an academic exercise but a fundamental pillar of nation-building.

