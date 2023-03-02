Seminar on responsibilities of youth held at UoS

A one-day seminar on "Responsibilities of youth for promoting tolerance in society" was organized in the University of Sargodha (UoS) here on Thursday

The seminar was organized with the collaboration of Sargodha University Department of Political Science and International Relations and Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue, International Islamic University. The seminar highlighted the role and responsibilities of youth to promote tolerance in the society.

In the seminar, Director International Institute for Research and Dialogue Syed Hasan Aftab, CEO Positive Solutions Dr. Atique Raza, Chairperson Department of Political Science and International Relations Prof Dr. Asia Saif Alvi, Assistant Professor Department of Political Science and International Relations Dr. Muhammad Azam, in-charge of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies Dr Abrar Zahoor Bhatti, Visiting Lecturer Department of History and Pakistan Studies Dr Rubina Khan and other faculty members and students participated in large numbers.

Addressing the seminar, Director International Institute for Research and Dialogue Syed Hasan Aftab said that attitudes like peace, tolerance and stability could be promoted in the society by accepting differences of opinion.

He further said that there was no doubt that university students could become a source of harmony between different classes of the country.

"Economic development of the country also requires peace and stability, which will be promoted through tolerance", he added.

CEO Positive Solutions Dr Atique Raza said that intolerance was the cause of most of today's problems as we focus more on controlling others than controlling ourselves.

In-charge of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Abrar Zahoor Bhatti said that youth could be trained through conferences and workshops to promote endurance, and stressing on the importance of endurance, he added that endurance should be included in the curriculum and taught as a subject in schools, colleges and universities.

Chairperson Department of Political Science and International Relations Dr. Asia Saif Alvi, Assistant Prof Department of Political Science and International Relations Dr MuhammadAzam and visiting lecturer department of History and Pakistan Studies Dr Rubina Khanalso addressed the seminar.