UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Rights Of Women, Children And Prevention From Torture" Held At SSP Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:48 PM

Seminar on

On directives of Inspector General Police Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar, a seminar on topic of "Rights of Women, Children and prevention from torture" was organized at office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :On directives of Inspector General Police Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar, a seminar on topic of "Rights of Women, Children and prevention from torture" was organized at office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad.

The seminar was attended by Senior Superintendents of Police and other police officials of the range. The speakers highlighted the rights of women and children and increasing trend of torture on them. The speakers also spoke on the issues being faced by women and children and dual behavior of society with women and children and its solution. The seminar also apprised police officials about the rights of women and children and law formed in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Women From

Recent Stories

Good news for mobile users as govt announces tax r ..

17 minutes ago

500 athletes from 30 countries face off at Abu Dha ..

36 minutes ago

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, ..

3 minutes ago

Drug-trafficker arrested, 31-kg charas seized

3 minutes ago

Rs1.958mln fine imposed on hoarders, profiteers

3 minutes ago

DC directs to accelerate encroachments removal ope ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.