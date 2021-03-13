Seminar On "Rights Of Women, Children And Prevention From Torture" Held At SSP Office

On directives of Inspector General Police Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar, a seminar on topic of "Rights of Women, Children and prevention from torture" was organized at office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :On directives of Inspector General Police Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar, a seminar on topic of "Rights of Women, Children and prevention from torture" was organized at office of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad.

The seminar was attended by Senior Superintendents of Police and other police officials of the range. The speakers highlighted the rights of women and children and increasing trend of torture on them. The speakers also spoke on the issues being faced by women and children and dual behavior of society with women and children and its solution. The seminar also apprised police officials about the rights of women and children and law formed in this regard.