Seminar On 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:43 PM

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region held a seminar on 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' at Government Post Graduate Islamia College here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region held a seminar on 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' at Government Post Graduate Islamia College here on Monday.

A number of students and teaching staff attended the seminar focused on dangers of narcotics and usefulness of road safety rules.

Delivering a lecture, Incharge mobile education unit Rizwan Bhatti advised the students in favour of positive use of social media, besides avoiding developing any relation with addicts.

About safety rules, he urged the participants to keep the speed of their motorbikes and vehicles moderate and use seat belts and helmets.

"Avoid use of cell phones during driving, keep in view the traffic signs, overtake the vehicles properly in a safe manner, and observe road discipline---line, lane and zebra crossing, and road markings".

He also shared tips with students regarding safety measures against dengue mosquitoes and keeping the immunity system strong.

He also updated the participants about patrol police help line 1124.

