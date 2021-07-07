UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Seminar on 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A seminar on 'Road Safety & Anti-Narcotics' was held here at Government Technical Training Institute under the aegis of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, Faisalabad region (PHP) on Wednesday.

While addressing the participants, Incharge mobile education Unit PHP Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said,"It is our collective responsibility to save our youth from drug abuse".

He added that teachers as well as students, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, could play a key role and take measures to curb the menace of narcotics in educational institutes.

He briefed the participants about road safety measures,as well as traffic rules and urged them to follow traffic signscarefully during driving.

A numbers of teachers and students were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

