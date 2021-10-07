Seminar on road safety held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police mobile education unit organized a seminar focussed on road safety at a private college here on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent Police Patrolling Malik Muhammad Amin, CEO Daily Nawai Waqt Dr Atta ul Wadood, Principal Superior College City campus Shafiqur Rehman and a number of students attended the seminar.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti delivered keynote lecture about road safety and traffic rules, positive use of social media and disadvantages of narcotics. Apprising the students about basic traffic rules-- traffic signs, road crossing, traffic signals, line and lane discipline, he said ,"Besides following all traffic rules, you must avoid one wheeling which is a deadly act and it must be given up once for all".