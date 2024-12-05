Seminar on road safety held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Motorway Police organized a seminar on road safety to raise awareness among people to adopt safety measures while plying vehicles on motorway.

The Chief guest of the seminar was Superintendent Police, Motorway Sector-2, Maqsood Anjum while DSP Motorway Police, Syed Rizwan Shah and other officials were also present.

Delivering their lectures, the officials of the Motorway Police urged people must adopt safety measures while driving their vehicles on motorway.

They emphasized the need to follow traffic signals and signs installed on road besides adopting lane and line discipline while plying their vehicles on road.

They opposed overloading on vehicles and urged drivers of loader vehicles must avoid such illegal practice.

They advised drivers to keep their vehicle at distance from other vehicle going next to their vehicle on motorway, adding that such safety measure would save them from accident. They viewed that smog-emitting vehicles had been contributing into smog. They stressed the need for paying special attention towards maintenance of vehicles.