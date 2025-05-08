Open Menu

Seminar On Road Safety Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Seminar on road safety held

A one-day seminar on road safety was organized on Thursday by the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the National Highways (NH) and Motorway Police (MP)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A one-day seminar on road safety was organized on Thursday by the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the National Highways (NH) and Motorway Police (MP).

The seminar highlighted the importance of road safety awareness and adherence to traffic rules, the theme of the seminar was "To adopt road safety measures on the road."

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara, Tabassum and students from various colleges and universities participated.

The organizers of the seminar were briefed by the staff of the National Highways and Motorway Police on road safety and compliance with traffic rules to prevent accidents.

He said that the Motorway Police are also engaged in creating awareness among road users to ensure road safety.

The rate of accidents can be reduced due to the implementation of traffic rules, he added.

The participants of the seminar appreciated the efforts of the National Highways and Motorway Police in raising awareness in road safety.

At the end of the event, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara Tabassum emphasized that such events should be organized in more educational and other institutions so that people’s lives could be made more secure.

He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary Women Development is working day and night to empower women and protect their rights and the department is taking effective steps in this regard.

Recent Stories

Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India ..

Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ..

1 minute ago
 IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency prepare ..

IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness

1 minute ago
 National Agriculture Education Accreditation Counc ..

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..

6 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO h ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office

6 minutes ago
 Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false a ..

Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar

12 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with ..

Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

12 minutes ago
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian de ..

IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes

12 minutes ago
 ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases

ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of m ..

Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news

12 minutes ago
 Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Ar ..

Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin decides to close all educational institu ..

ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..

3 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional sit ..

Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan