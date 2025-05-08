Seminar on road safety held

A one-day seminar on road safety was organized on Thursday by the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the National Highways (NH) and Motorway Police (MP)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A one-day seminar on road safety was organized on Thursday by the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the National Highways (NH) and Motorway Police (MP).

The seminar highlighted the importance of road safety awareness and adherence to traffic rules, the theme of the seminar was "To adopt road safety measures on the road."

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara, Tabassum and students from various colleges and universities participated.

The organizers of the seminar were briefed by the staff of the National Highways and Motorway Police on road safety and compliance with traffic rules to prevent accidents.

He said that the Motorway Police are also engaged in creating awareness among road users to ensure road safety.

The rate of accidents can be reduced due to the implementation of traffic rules, he added.

The participants of the seminar appreciated the efforts of the National Highways and Motorway Police in raising awareness in road safety.

At the end of the event, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara Tabassum emphasized that such events should be organized in more educational and other institutions so that people’s lives could be made more secure.

He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary Women Development is working day and night to empower women and protect their rights and the department is taking effective steps in this regard.