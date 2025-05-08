Seminar On Road Safety Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 10:44 PM
A one-day seminar on road safety was organized on Thursday by the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the National Highways (NH) and Motorway Police (MP)
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A one-day seminar on road safety was organized on Thursday by the Women Development Department (WDD) in collaboration with the National Highways (NH) and Motorway Police (MP).
The seminar highlighted the importance of road safety awareness and adherence to traffic rules, the theme of the seminar was "To adopt road safety measures on the road."
On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara, Tabassum and students from various colleges and universities participated.
The organizers of the seminar were briefed by the staff of the National Highways and Motorway Police on road safety and compliance with traffic rules to prevent accidents.
He said that the Motorway Police are also engaged in creating awareness among road users to ensure road safety.
The rate of accidents can be reduced due to the implementation of traffic rules, he added.
The participants of the seminar appreciated the efforts of the National Highways and Motorway Police in raising awareness in road safety.
At the end of the event, Deputy Secretary Women Development Department Jahan Ara Tabassum emphasized that such events should be organized in more educational and other institutions so that people’s lives could be made more secure.
He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary Women Development is working day and night to empower women and protect their rights and the department is taking effective steps in this regard.
Recent Stories
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ..
IHRA directs hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar
Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reverberation of Pakistan’s strike against India will be heard everywhere: DG ISPR1 minute ago
-
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits University of Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office6 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar12 minutes ago
-
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes12 minutes ago
-
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news12 minutes ago
-
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over security concerns3 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on road safety held3 minutes ago
-
Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation3 minutes ago