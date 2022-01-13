UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Road Safety Held In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Seminar on Road Safety held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur held a seminar to create awareness about the importance of abiding 'road safety' rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Motorway SP Sukkur, Javed Iqbal Chadhar termed the road safety as a social issue of the society.

He said every person has to play his/her due role so the incidents relating to accidents could be reduced.

He also urged to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations. Multi-media briefing to the participants regarding road safety rules and regulation was also given.

Officials and members of civil society attended the seminar.

