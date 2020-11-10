Seminar on Road Safety under SPRIP held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A seminar on ' Road Safety Awareness' was organized by the Works and Services Department of Sindh under the Sindh Provisional Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) at a hotel here.

The seminar is part of a series of training sessions to enhance the skills of the department's technical staff and road sector engineers, said a statement on Tuesday.

Similar seminars and workshops are scheduled in Hyderabad and Sukkur to provide information and training on modern technology in the technical field to the officers and staff of the department in accordance with international standards.

The experts highlighted various aspects and discussed various issues related to planning, inspection, ensuring world standards and solving the problems of roads in Sindh with the help of modern technology as per the current situation.

In his message at the seminar, Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro stressed on the need for the engineers of the department to take full part in the training workshops to enhance their expertise.

Project Director (SPRIP) Mushtaq Ahmed Memon and others also addressed the seminar.