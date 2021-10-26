UrduPoint.com

Seminar On "Role Of Agriculture Investment In Country's Economic Development" Held

Seminar on "Role of agriculture investment in country's economic development" held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture is converting in the shape of an industry in Pakistan and agribusiness as well as farming are shifting towards able youth therefore agricultural investment should be given priority for development of the country with improvement in lifestyle of the people.

These views were shared by the speakers at an awareness seminar on "Role of agricultural investment in the economic development of the country" organized by Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with the Small Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) at Dr A. M. Shaikh Auditorium hall on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants of seminar, Director General Human Resources, Higher education Commission Ayesha Ikram said that there was a need to change the crop pattern of farmers in the country and agriculture should be seen as a developing agro-industry rather than just a livelihood profession.

The agriculture graduates can play a vital role in this regard, she added and suggested that they prepare their projects under the "Kamyab Nojawan Programme" of the Federal government so that their successful projects could get financial aid.

There are ample business opportunities in various sectors related to agriculture in which agricultural products, dairy, poultry, vegetables, fruits and organic agricultural products are also important, she said and added that the youth should take advantage of the opportunities in agricultural investment with the help of institutions like SMEDA.

The Director ORIC Isra Medical University Hyderabad Dr. Zaffar Siddiqui said that the youth can contribute through small and medium enterprise to build their viable career in Pakistan. The government should facilitate them in providing basic financial assistance because they do not have the capital to run a business, he said.

The Director, University of Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that the opportunities of small and medium business related with agricultural and livestock are available for the youth of the province.

He emphasized the need for cooperation to young graduates so that they could run their own businesses. It will also help in food security, climate resilient horticulture and better breeding of livestock and strategic plans for the public and private sectors here said and added, there will be an opportunity for public and private sectors to invest in the development of strategic projects.

He underlined the need of launching better and more climate-resilient agribusiness and new livestock projects so that better investment in the sector could be made possible.

The Director Programme SMEDA Mazhar Furqan said that the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority and the Sindh Enterprises Development Fund (SEDF) will provide financial support for business and facilitate business plans to youth as agri-entrepreneurs.

The youth of the country needed to prioritize their own business which can empower them, he said and informed that agro-industry and agribusiness are receiving priority in most of the countries of the world.

The guest speaker Sania Karim Soomro said SMEDA should also encourage the graduates to invest in agricultural products in shopping malls and major markets in Karachi and other cities.

There is the need to understand the quality and export requirements for export of agricultural products as per requirement of CPEC, she said and added, the government should engage the youth in agribusiness and train them for agro-processing zones, cold storage, transportation and products in the cities of Sindh.

