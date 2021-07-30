Seminar on 'Role of engineers in economic development' at Sargodha University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A seminar on the 'Role of engineers in economic development' was organised by the Sargodha University's College of Engineering and Technology here on Friday.

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Engineer Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (Sitara Imtiaz), Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Engineer Prof Dr Shahid Munir, engineers serving in various fields, faculty members and a large number of alumni of the Engineering College attended the event.

Addressing the seminar, the PU VC said that it was not possible to achieve individual and collective goals of economic development without promoting technology and knowledge economy. He said that engineers play a key role in development of the country, but there is need for engineers to master practical skills along with theory, adding that it would increase the importance of engineers and demand for Pakistani engineers all over the world.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that engineers were the future of the country. China and other developed countries invested in science and technology and human resources, through which they were earning trillions of Dollars in foreign exchange, he added.

He said the development of College of Engineering and Technology Sargodha was among the priorities for which all measures would be taken to strengthen the faculty in the college and provide modern facilities to the students.