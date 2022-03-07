Seminar on 'Role of Hadith, Sunnah in comprehending Holy Quran'

UrduPoint.com

The Department of Islamic Studies of the University of Sargodha (UoS) Monday organised a seminar on the "Role of Hadith and Sunnah in comprehending Holy Quran" at Noon Auditorium here

The seminar was attended by renowned religious scholar Prof Dr Muhammad Saad Saddique, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Head Department of Islamic Studies Dr Feroz-Uddin Shah, Chairman Department of urdu and Oriental Languages Dr Khalid Nadeem, and a large number of students.

Prof Saad Saddique emphasised that Hadith and Sunnah were the authentic explanations of the Holy Quran, citing several instances from the Holy Quran and the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He referred to the Holy Prophet's last speech, Khutaba Hajjatul Wida, in which the Prophet (PBUH) declared, "I have accomplished islam upon you (Muslims)," implying that Sunnah is crucial to comprehending the Quran. Secondly, he emphasised a Quranic verse in which God commands the faithful to follow Him and his Prophet to become successful in all aspects of life. Thirdly, he mentioned Imam Shafi'i, who said that the Sunnah is the judge of the Quran, meaning that the Qur'an can only be comprehended through the messenger's Sunnah.

Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal emphasised the need for in-depth study of the Qur'an and Hadith in order to discover solution to contemporary issues and concerns.

