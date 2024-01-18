Open Menu

Seminar On Role Of Women In Peace, Nation Building Organized In Turbat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat

Turbat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A seminar was organized here on Thursday on the role of women in peace and nation building.

About 400 girl students and faculty participated in the seminar held at Sheikha Fatima bin Mubarak Cadet College Turbat through Voice of Balochistan (VoB).

The students came from University of Turbat, Government Girls College Turbat, University Makran, Panjgur and University of Gwadar.

Prominent politician Zubaida Jalal was the chief guest while the panelists were journalist and anchor Samaa news Kiran Naz, Minister for Women Development Shania Khan, Principal Mand Girls High school Rahima Jalal, social activist and politician Meena Majeed Baloch, Prof Dr Gul Hassan of University of Turbat and researcher BBTN Dr Siraj Bashir.

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar Turbat Panjgur Women From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

5 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

7 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

9 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

11 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

13 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

22 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

22 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan