Seminar On Role Of Women In Peace, Nation Building Organized In Turbat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Turbat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A seminar was organized here on Thursday on the role of women in peace and nation building.
About 400 girl students and faculty participated in the seminar held at Sheikha Fatima bin Mubarak Cadet College Turbat through Voice of Balochistan (VoB).
The students came from University of Turbat, Government Girls College Turbat, University Makran, Panjgur and University of Gwadar.
Prominent politician Zubaida Jalal was the chief guest while the panelists were journalist and anchor Samaa news Kiran Naz, Minister for Women Development Shania Khan, Principal Mand Girls High school Rahima Jalal, social activist and politician Meena Majeed Baloch, Prof Dr Gul Hassan of University of Turbat and researcher BBTN Dr Siraj Bashir.
