Seminar On "Role Of Youth For Peace Building" Held At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The speakers here on Tuesday underlined the need of active involvement of youth for a positive role in transforming peaceful and safe society.

They stated this while addressing at a seminar on "Role of Youth for Peace Building in Pakistan" organized by Directorate of Students Affairs Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here.

The speakers said that there was dire need not only to involve youth in decision making process but also in extracurricular and sports activities.

They were of the view that various students societies i.e. music, dramatic, debating, literary, art etc societies should be revived and strengthened.

These could be good alternative platforms to engage educated youth in positive activities and avenue to train them as future leaders of the country, they added.

The speakers emphasized upon involving and partnering with young people for positive change, rather than considering them as a problem, aggressors or victims during the conflicts.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq Director Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace was the chief guest while Zamarud Khan, Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes, Abrar Ul Haq Social Activist/Singer, Dr. Ahsan Naveed Expert Mental Health, Dr. Aftab Ahmad Expert Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Abdul Saboor Dean Faculty of Social Sciences PMAS-AAUR and Dr. Ghulam Hussain Baber Director Students Affairs PMAS-AAUR also address the participants.