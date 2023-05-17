Seminar on Russia-Ukraine war tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

The Center for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) Forman Christian College University (FCCU) will hold a seminar on 'The Russia - Ukraine War and its implications' at the Elahi Building at 5 p.m. on Thursday (tomorrow)

Major Gen (Retd.) Dr. Noel I. Khokhar, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (M) former ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine will be the guest speaker. Gen (Retd.) Khokhar, until recently was Pakistan's ambassador to Ukraine and a witness to the unfolding Russo-Ukraine War.

He is a highly accomplished military veteran with a wealth of experience in war studies, national security, and education.

Russia � Ukraine war has adversely impacted the global economy, food supply chains and energy flows in unprecedented ways since Russia launched its 'special operations Ukraine' February 24th, 2022, a war against the country. The invasion is considered the largest in Europe since the Second World War. Is peaceful resolution of the crisis possible in near future?

