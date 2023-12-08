Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" was organized in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority and Department of Food Science & Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" was organized in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority and Department of Food Science & Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad here on Friday.

President of the Department of Food Science & Technology Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen as focal person for the commercialization wing explained the aims and objectives of the seminar.

Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Mirza while addressing emphasized on ensuring food safety management system.

He advised the students to learn the principles of hygiene and use of healthy food.

Master Trainer Punjab Food Authority Dr. Ayesha Batul and Nutrition Officer Punjab Food Authority Tayyaba Liaquat also briefed the audience about healthy food.

Registrar Asif Malik and President Mathematics Department Prof Dr. Saima Akram also addressed on the occasion.