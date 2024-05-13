Seminar On Safe Traffic Held At Bahawalpur’s University
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Under the auspices of City Traffic Police, a seminar was held at Government Sadique College Women University Bahawalpur to highlight safety measures.
The seminar was attended by city traffic police officers and academicians and students of the varsity. Addressing the ceremony, Inspector. Ms. Shazia Ramazan and Incharge, Police Driving school education, Sub-Inspector, Dr. Aamir Nazir highlights the measures which were taken for traffic management and road safety by the City Traffic Police.
They emphasized the need to must adopt safety measures during driving on city roads. “People can save them from road accidents if they adopt safety measures,” they said. They also stressed the need to get proper driving training before starting the driving besides getting their driving license.
They said that drivers of cars and jeeps should wear seat belts and motorcyclists should wear helmet while driving their vehicles on road. They lamented that several drivers were noticed violating one way on roads.
