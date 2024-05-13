Open Menu

Seminar On Safe Traffic Held At Bahawalpur’s University

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Seminar on safe traffic held at Bahawalpur’s University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Under the auspices of City Traffic Police, a seminar was held at Government Sadique College Women University Bahawalpur to highlight safety measures.

The seminar was attended by city traffic police officers and academicians and students of the varsity. Addressing the ceremony, Inspector. Ms. Shazia Ramazan and Incharge, Police Driving school education, Sub-Inspector, Dr. Aamir Nazir highlights the measures which were taken for traffic management and road safety by the City Traffic Police.

They emphasized the need to must adopt safety measures during driving on city roads. “People can save them from road accidents if they adopt safety measures,” they said. They also stressed the need to get proper driving training before starting the driving besides getting their driving license.

They said that drivers of cars and jeeps should wear seat belts and motorcyclists should wear helmet while driving their vehicles on road. They lamented that several drivers were noticed violating one way on roads.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Bahawalpur Women From Government

Recent Stories

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

17 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

3 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

21 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

21 hours ago
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

21 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 days ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan