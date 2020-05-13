UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Safety Of Locomotives Held

Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Seminar on safety of locomotives held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A seminar on automatic Air Brake system was held at Technical Training Centre, TTC, of Pakistan Railways Karachi on Wednesday.

The team of divisional mechanical engineers apprised the gathering of the braking mechanism in locomotives that imply safety features at various stages, according to a news release.

While addressing the seminar held at Technical Training Centre on Air Brake System in locomotives, the Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi lauded the efforts put in by the all the divisions and departments of Pakistan Railways especially the workers and labourers as without their cardinal efforts the wheels of our trains could not proceed a single feet.

He also praised the overall spirit of PR workers, working as a team, during the coronavirus pandemic period as they had demonstrated their capacity and sincerity with their duties. He added "Railways workers have set a unique example during the seven-week long suspension period of train operation and their commitment to working in the field besides following social distancing parameters is unmatched and beyond all wordly praises".

Thousands of railways workers have been economically hit hard by the suspension of train operation but the government and private sectors have done their best by providing them the much-needed ration bags. The ministry of Railways is also in process of registering the 1670 coolies of PR in Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program that would alleviate their existing state to a lot, said the DS.

He added that the coronavirus pandemic has engendered colossal loss to the country's economy with Pakistan Railways facing Rs. 5 billion loss per month.

While commenting upon the recent derailment incident happened at Odero Lal almost a week ago he said that it was extremely unfortunate that despite persistent laborious working and monitoring the Railways was confronting derailment of its cargo trains. He admonished the officers, staff and workers for such incidents in future.

The DS felicitated the presentation team of mechanical engineers at the conclusion.

