Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) and the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) are jointly organizing a "Seminar on Science Diplomacy" on Wednesday.

The speakers will share their thoughts on the theme of the seminar is "Science, Diplomacy and Development".

The seminar, co-sponsored by ECO Science Foundation, COMSATS and Technology Times, will bring forth a wide array of speakers to shed light on themes, such as science policy and science diplomacy, cyber diplomacy, science communications, popularization of science as science diplomacy initiative, Environment and Climate Change Diplomacy, Science Journalism and Pakistan's Development Agenda in the context of SDG's.

Science Diplomacy Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) launched its "Science Diplomacy Initiative" in January, 2019 as an instrument for diplomacy to foster Pakistan's international STI collaborations and bring sharper focus on the foreign policy realm on SDGs implementation and government's socioeconomic development agenda.

Chiarman , ECOSF, Dr Manzoor H Soomro, Executive Director, COMSATS, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi , Adviser COMSTECH and President PAS, Dr.

M Qasim Jan DG, Science Diplomacy MoFA, Muhammad Kamran Akhtar, Representative from Ministry of Climate Change, Dr Zaigham Abbas will be the speakers of the seminar.

Talking to APP, Adviser COMSTECH, Dr Qasim Jan said Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) were among the key drivers for socioeconomic development and it had assumed increasing significance given the scientific dimensions of most of the contemporary challenges, such as those relating to climate change, environmental degradation, water, energy and food security, public health and education.

The transnational and global nature of the contemporary challenges necessitates international cooperation to deal with those challenges while increasing the importance of international scientific cooperation and science diplomacy.

He was of the view that the role of science in diplomacy was not new as diplomats had been instrumental in promoting scientific and technological collaboration between states while S&T cooperation had been employed as a tool of diplomacy for soft, and sometimes hard, power projection.

He said science, technology and innovation had also been recognized as the key drivers for the achievement of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, he said.

