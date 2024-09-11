Seminar On Seerat-un-Nabi At IUB
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised a seminar in the light of the Prophet's (Peace Be Upon Him) story on peaceful co-existence in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.
Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly, was the chief guest at the event while Mufti Intikhab Ahmed, Member of Islamic Ideological Council, was the guest of honour.
Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Qari Abdul Sattar, senior teachers, officers and students were present.
Zaheer Iqbal Channar appreciated the seminar on the subject of Seerat-un-Nabi. He said that the life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was the way of salvation for all Muslims.
"We can live our lives according to the principles of islam and improve the religion and the world by following his teachings." He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a great institution and the teachers, who were promoting Islamic teachings must be appreciated.
Mufti Intikhab Ahmad said in his address that Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a mercy for the whole universe. His goodness is the source of success for all human beings in this world and the hereafter. Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum thanked all guest participants. She said that the purpose of today's ceremony was to fully incorporate Islam into lives of the faithful by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
These teachings of peaceful co-existence are not only for Muslims but for the entire humanity. Dr. Sajeela Kausar, Chairperson Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony, delivered the welcome speech and thanked all the guests for coming.
