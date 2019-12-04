Seminar on Seeratun Nabi held at Punjab University

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab University's Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) on Wednesday organized a seminar to pay glowing tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, prominent scholar Syed Sarfraz Ahmad Shah, faculty members and administrative staff and a large number of students attended the seminar.

In his keynote address, Syed Sarfraz urged the participants to apply golden principles of Seerat-Un-Nabi (PBUH) in their lives.

He also stressed the need for getting knowledge on the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said it was also our religious obligation to learn and follow the Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) and reorganize our society as per the Islamic values.

He said Holy Prophet (PBUH) always gave the lesson of tolerance and forgiveness, adding Muslims should promote humanity, brotherhood and fraternity.

HCBF Principal Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan advised the younger generation to mould their lives in accordance with the teachings of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said researchers should come forward and explore the areas of business ethics in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prof Dr Mubbsher also stressed the need for toeing the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the success in the world and hereafter.

The scholars expressed their gratitude to the college management, particularly Prof Dr Mubbsher for providing them an opportunity to reaffirm their faith and express their love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).