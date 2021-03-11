Seminar on 'Segmental & Supra Segmental features of Phonology' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The English department, Government College Women University Faisalabad arranged a day-long seminar titled 'Segmental and Supra Segmental features of Phonology' here Thursday.

Assistant Professor in the department of English Rao Kashif Jalil who is also Head of Department of English at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was the key speaker of the seminar.

The session covered topics such as pitch, intonation and stress in spoken language.

In her closing remarks, Associate Head of English Department Zeba Imtiaz stressed on the fact that supra segmental phonological features help the students make connection of stress, intonation and word juncture with language fluency which will further assist them all in their communication.

The session was joined by Director Student Affairs, Zill e Huma Nazli, Coordinator Faculty of Humanities and Languages Rakshanda Shahnaz, Head of Department of English Rahat Afza, Associate Head of Department Zeba Imtiaz and Tayaba Fatima, faculty of English Department and students of English Department.