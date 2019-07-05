Seminar On "Select Healthy Food To Improve Eye-sight"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organised an awareness camp about selection of diet for improvement of eye vision at Rehmat Hospital

On this occasion, detailed diet charts, booklets and prescriptions were provided to different eye disease patients.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Administrator Rehmat Hospital Moeen Rauf and President Hospital Committee Justice (retd) Amir Raza visited the camp and reviewed arrangements.

As many as 30 nutrition experts guided people about the importance of diet for an eye problem.

More than 700 people were examined and given guidance to improve eye vision with nutritious diet.

Nutrition experts added that vitamin A in fruits and vegetables played an important role to strengthen mussels of an eye.

On the other hand, excess of fast food create problems for eye vision amongst teenagers.

The administrator of the Rehmat Hospital said awareness camps were educating people about the selection of healthy diet and its importance.

Director General PFA Muhammad Usman said use of proper and healthy diet could control diseases to spread. He added that the provision of safe food was the utmost priority of the PFA.