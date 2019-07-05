UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Select Healthy Food To Improve Eye-sight"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:41 PM

Seminar on

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organised an awareness camp about selection of diet for improvement of eye vision at Rehmat Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organised an awareness camp about selection of diet for improvement of eye vision at Rehmat Hospital.

On this occasion, detailed diet charts, booklets and prescriptions were provided to different eye disease patients.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Administrator Rehmat Hospital Moeen Rauf and President Hospital Committee Justice (retd) Amir Raza visited the camp and reviewed arrangements.

As many as 30 nutrition experts guided people about the importance of diet for an eye problem.

More than 700 people were examined and given guidance to improve eye vision with nutritious diet.

Nutrition experts added that vitamin A in fruits and vegetables played an important role to strengthen mussels of an eye.

On the other hand, excess of fast food create problems for eye vision amongst teenagers.

The administrator of the Rehmat Hospital said awareness camps were educating people about the selection of healthy diet and its importance.

Director General PFA Muhammad Usman said use of proper and healthy diet could control diseases to spread. He added that the provision of safe food was the utmost priority of the PFA.

Related Topics

Punjab National University

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Municipal Corporation Multan launches crackdown on ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll in Tripoli Attack on Tajoura Migrant Ce ..

1 minute ago

DC, MPAs meets GC Women University acting vice cha ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 880 road accident ..

7 minutes ago

Education Deptt. Khyber kicks out 1122 ghost emplo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.