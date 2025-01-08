Seminar on Self-Accountability held at SBBWU Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) In a significant stride towards promoting ethical conduct and personal integrity, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWUP) Peshawar hosted an enlightening seminar on self-accountability on Wednesday.

The event, which aimed at raising awareness among students about the importance of self-accountability, began with a spiritually enriching recitation from the Holy Quran, setting a contemplative tone for the proceedings.

The seminar was graced by Brigadier (Retired) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi, the Special Assistant on Anti-corruption to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who served as the chief guest.

His arrival was marked by a warm reception from the Vice Chancellor of SBBWUP, Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed.

In her welcome address, Dr. Ahmed lauded Brigadier (Retired) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi's tireless efforts in promoting ethical standards and combating corruption, underscoring the significance of his presence at the seminar.

The event saw a distinguished gathering of professors, faculty members, and students, further elevating its importance.

In his keynote address, Brigadier (Retired) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi elaborated on the virtues of honesty and positivity, drawing extensively from the teachings of the Holy Quran. Abbasi urged the students to cultivate a sense of gratitude for the blessings they enjoy and to propagate positivity within their communities.

He also highlighted that self-accountability is a cornerstone for societal development, without which progress remains unattainable. Abbasi stressed the need for a united and concerted effort to eradicate corruption and promote transparency in society.

The seminar provided an invaluable platform for students to engage in profound discussions on the role of self-accountability in fostering both personal and societal growth. Throughout the session, students actively participated, posing insightful questions which Brigadier (Retired) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi answered comprehensively, further enriching the dialogue.

The event concluded with a strong sense of commitment among the attendees to uphold ethical values and contribute to building a corruption-free society.

In her closing remarks, Vice Chancellor Dr. Safia Ahmed expressed her gratitude to all participants and stressed the need for ongoing initiatives that reinforce ethical behavior and accountability. Dr. Safia Ahmed emphasized that such seminars are crucial not only in the academic sphere but also in cultivating a culture of integrity that extends beyond the university.

The seminar was a testament to the university's dedication to nurturing responsible and ethical citizens.

Students left the event inspired and resolved to incorporate self-accountability into their daily lives, aiming to bring about positive change in society.