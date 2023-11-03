(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Punjab University urdu Development and Translation Centre (UDTC) will organise a seminar on ‘Shakespeare and Urdu literature’ on Tuesday, Nov 7 at 11am.

Noted Professor Dr Shahab Yar Khan from Bosnia and Herzegovina and others would express their views.