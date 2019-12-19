UrduPoint.com
Seminar On "Significance Of Women Empowerment" At LCCI

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

Seminar on

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Lady of Punjab Governor House Begum PerveenSarwar has said that every woman has skills and leadership qualities butall lack of unity & guidance to the right direction is hampering theireconomic growth.

If we are united and set right direction, we can achievemuch more for our country and for ourselves as well.She was speaking at a seminar on "Significance of Women Empowerment inIslamic System" organized by LCCI standing committee on WomenEntrepreneur Development Resource Centre & Women Advocacy Forum atthe Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Irfan IqbalSheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Convener of the StandingCommittee on Women Entrepreneurs Development, Resource Center andAdvocacy Forum Tabassum Anwar, LCCI EC members Ms.

Uzma Shahid,Amir Anwar, Chairperson Adab Sarai Dr. Shehnaz Muzammil, Ms. NabilaIntesar and other experts spoke on the occasion while a large number ofwomen entrepreneurs attended the event.Begum Governor said that only woman can stand for women and theirrights.

All segments of society should support our women so that they canget a better standard. She said that women should be encouraged to takepart in trade and economic activities."We have established "Hunar Gah", in rural areas of Punjab in 2014 andsince then more than 10000 women have been trained and they establishedtheir own small businesses.

She briefed the participants about the projectsundergoing including Hepatitis control campaign across the provincewater filtration plants installation in different areas especially in hospitals.

