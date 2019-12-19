Seminar On "Significance Of Women Empowerment" At Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Governor wife Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that every woman has skills and leadership qualities but lack of unity and guidance to the right direction is hampering their economic growth.

She was speaking at a seminar on "Significance of Women Empowerment in Islamic System" organized by Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) standing committee on Women Entrepreneur Development Resource Centre & Women Advocacy Forum (WEDRC&WAF) at the LCCI, here on Thursday.

The Begum Governor Punjab said that only woman can stand for women and their rights, adding, "All segments of society should support our women so that they can get a better standard." She said that women should be encouraged to take part in trade and economic activities. "If we are united and set right direction, we can achieve much more for our country and for ourselves as well." She said that government established "Hunar Gah", in rural areas of Punjab in 2014 and since then more than 10000 women have been trained and they established their own small businesses.

She briefed the participants about the projects undergoing including Hepatitis control campaign across the province, water filtration plants installation in different areas especially in hospitals.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that importance of women empowerment should be realized. He said that women empowerment is one of the most vital issues which should be addressed on priority.

The LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that women empowerment is an understood reality of the world. He said that empowering women is like empowering the society.

Convener of the Standing Committee Tabassum Anwar gave a detailed introduction of a web portal 'saleker.com' for the women entrepreneurs to sale there products online.

LCCI EC members, Chairperson Adab Sarai Dr Shehnaz Muzammil, Nabila Intesar and other experts spoke on the occasion while a large number of women entrepreneurs attended the event.