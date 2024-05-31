Open Menu

Seminar On Smog Awareness And Corporate Social Responsibility At LCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

A seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar chaired the seminar and said the smog issue was not just the government's problem but everyone's concern, as it affected every individual in society.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry gave a presentation on the topic. Other speakers included PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jalal Hassan, Director of Transaction Domestic Commerce and Trade Imran Ahmed, and various chamber officials.

The LCCI presented several recommendations during the event, including adopting environmentally friendly manufacturing processes to reduce industrial waste and emissions. Implementing energy-saving technologies and methods can lower energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Moving towards clean raw materials and sustainable supply chains enhances environmental performance and reduces pollution.

Additionally, investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and bioenergy reduces reliance on fossil fuels. Installing solar panels can provide a sustainable energy source and lower operational costs. Supporting renewable energy projects helps reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions. Installing scrubbers in industrial plants effectively reduces sulfur dioxide and particulate emissions. Catalytic converters in vehicles and industrial machinery convert harmful gases into less harmful substances. Advanced air filtration systems capture pollutants before they are released into the atmosphere.

PBIT CEO Jalal Hassan highlighted the importance of including stakeholders' opinions in policy-making for effective, sustainable, and optimal outcomes.

Director of Transaction Domestic Commerce and Trade Imran Ahmed noted that today's CSR meeting focused on smog and fog issues, emphasizing the need to address these issues while keeping the industry operational. He also stressed the urgent need to work on renewable energy.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Chamber Gas Commerce Event Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

1 minute ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

2 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

1 minute ago
 UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' a ..

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

1 minute ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

9 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

9 minutes ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

9 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

17 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

17 minutes ago
 FESCO says no load managements under way in its re ..

FESCO says no load managements under way in its region

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan