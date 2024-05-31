Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

A seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar chaired the seminar and said the smog issue was not just the government's problem but everyone's concern, as it affected every individual in society.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry gave a presentation on the topic. Other speakers included PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jalal Hassan, Director of Transaction Domestic Commerce and Trade Imran Ahmed, and various chamber officials.

The LCCI presented several recommendations during the event, including adopting environmentally friendly manufacturing processes to reduce industrial waste and emissions. Implementing energy-saving technologies and methods can lower energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Moving towards clean raw materials and sustainable supply chains enhances environmental performance and reduces pollution.

Additionally, investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and bioenergy reduces reliance on fossil fuels. Installing solar panels can provide a sustainable energy source and lower operational costs. Supporting renewable energy projects helps reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions. Installing scrubbers in industrial plants effectively reduces sulfur dioxide and particulate emissions. Catalytic converters in vehicles and industrial machinery convert harmful gases into less harmful substances. Advanced air filtration systems capture pollutants before they are released into the atmosphere.

PBIT CEO Jalal Hassan highlighted the importance of including stakeholders' opinions in policy-making for effective, sustainable, and optimal outcomes.

Director of Transaction Domestic Commerce and Trade Imran Ahmed noted that today's CSR meeting focused on smog and fog issues, emphasizing the need to address these issues while keeping the industry operational. He also stressed the urgent need to work on renewable energy.