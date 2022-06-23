Seminar on State economy and annual budget held at Parliament House

A seminar for members of Senate on "State of Economy and Annual Budget" Jointly organized by Senate of Pakistan and EU funded Project "Mustehkam Pakistan" was held on Thursday at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A seminar for members of Senate on "State of Economy and Annual Budget" Jointly organized by Senate of Pakistan and EU funded Project "Mustehkam Pakistan" was held on Thursday at Parliament House.

Financial and Economic Experts briefed the Senators regarding distribution of resources under the NFC, debt management issues and constraints, Key economic challenges faced by Pakistan's economy, constitutional provisions in the Federal budget and suggested policy recommendations on the fiscal oversight, said a press release.

Senators presented their questions related to overall economic situation of Pakistan and budgetary interventions to overcome the financial crisis.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi termed the seminar as "very important activity".

He was of the view that long term planning was needed to overcome the current financial woes and debt situation. "We should lend support to small businesses. Macro and Micro Economic factors must be reviewed. We need to think about how to build the Nation. Senate has to play its part" said Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

Senators, Hidayatullah Khan, Dost Muhammad Khan, Danesh Kumar, Umer Farooq, Walid Iqbal, Afnanullah Khan, Syed Sabir Shah, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Mohammad Abdul Qadir. Fida Muhammad, Secretary Senate, Qasim Samad Khan and Executive Director PIPS were in attendance.