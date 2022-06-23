UrduPoint.com

Seminar On State Economy And Annual Budget Held At Parliament House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Seminar on State economy and annual budget held at Parliament House

A seminar for members of Senate on "State of Economy and Annual Budget" Jointly organized by Senate of Pakistan and EU funded Project "Mustehkam Pakistan" was held on Thursday at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A seminar for members of Senate on "State of Economy and Annual Budget" Jointly organized by Senate of Pakistan and EU funded Project "Mustehkam Pakistan" was held on Thursday at Parliament House.

Financial and Economic Experts briefed the Senators regarding distribution of resources under the NFC, debt management issues and constraints, Key economic challenges faced by Pakistan's economy, constitutional provisions in the Federal budget and suggested policy recommendations on the fiscal oversight, said a press release.

Senators presented their questions related to overall economic situation of Pakistan and budgetary interventions to overcome the financial crisis.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi termed the seminar as "very important activity".

He was of the view that long term planning was needed to overcome the current financial woes and debt situation. "We should lend support to small businesses. Macro and Micro Economic factors must be reviewed. We need to think about how to build the Nation. Senate has to play its part" said Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

Senators, Hidayatullah Khan, Dost Muhammad Khan, Danesh Kumar, Umer Farooq, Walid Iqbal, Afnanullah Khan, Syed Sabir Shah, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Mohammad Abdul Qadir. Fida Muhammad, Secretary Senate, Qasim Samad Khan and Executive Director PIPS were in attendance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Budget Tangi Afridi

Recent Stories

PHC fines 3 private hospitals for violating rules ..

PHC fines 3 private hospitals for violating rules

1 minute ago
 Saudi delegation evinces interest in fortifying ec ..

Saudi delegation evinces interest in fortifying economic ties

1 minute ago
 Divided Cyprus joins forces to fight fire

Divided Cyprus joins forces to fight fire

1 minute ago
 UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial ..

UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial action

1 minute ago
 Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of Asif A ..

Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of Asif Ali Zardari's mother

4 minutes ago
 Rangers arrests fraudster from Lyari

Rangers arrests fraudster from Lyari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.