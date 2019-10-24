Seminar On Sufism Held At Multan Arts Council
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:42 PM
Almahd Foundation organised a seminar titled "Role of Sufism in spreading Islam across Sub-continent" at the Multan Arts Council (MAC) on Thursday
Renowned Islamic Scholar Rafique Akhtar delivered a lecture on Sufism and said it had provided a platform to the East and the West to interact on every contemporary matter.
He said Sufism gives a message of harmony and brotherhood besides bridging the gap between people which was the need of the hour.
He said study of Sufism was a great need for the society which promoted unity among the mankind.
Dr Waqar Tayyab and Abdul Mohsin also addressed while Director MAC Sajjad Jahanian was present in the ceremony.