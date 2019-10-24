UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Sufism Held At Multan Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:42 PM

Seminar on Sufism held at Multan Arts Council

Almahd Foundation organised a seminar titled "Role of Sufism in spreading Islam across Sub-continent" at the Multan Arts Council (MAC) on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Almahd Foundation organised a seminar titled "Role of Sufism in spreading islam across Sub-continent" at the Multan Arts Council (MAC) on Thursday.

Renowned Islamic Scholar Rafique Akhtar delivered a lecture on Sufism and said it had provided a platform to the East and the West to interact on every contemporary matter.

He said Sufism gives a message of harmony and brotherhood besides bridging the gap between people which was the need of the hour.

He said study of Sufism was a great need for the society which promoted unity among the mankind.

Dr Waqar Tayyab and Abdul Mohsin also addressed while Director MAC Sajjad Jahanian was present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Jahanian Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

NAB striving to rid the country of corruption: Cha ..

3 minutes ago

Four Senior Probation Officers transferred

3 minutes ago

Semianr on breast cancer held at University of Agr ..

3 minutes ago

Vucic to Brief Putin on Kosovo Issue, Discuss Frie ..

3 minutes ago

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumes charge as Government ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.