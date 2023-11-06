Seminar on sustainable fashion at Sialkot University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A seminar on 'Sustainable Fashion' was organised by the Faculty of Textile and Fashion Designing, featuring Prof. Dr. Nabeel Amin, at the University of Sialkot (USKT), here on Monday.

University Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, Dean Faculty of Textile and Fashion Designing Dr.Ghulam Abbas, heads of departments, faculty members and students actively participated in the event.

Prof. Dr. Nabeel's expertise and insight in sustainable fashion design provided the attendees with valuable knowledge and innovative perspectives on how to integrate sustainability into the fashion industry.

The seminar offered a unique opportunity to students, faculty, and professionals to engage in a meaningful discourse, potentially paving the way for more sustainable practices and products in the field of fashion designing.