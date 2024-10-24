Seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” held at KU

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Department of Chemical Engineering of the University of Karachi arranged a seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” at the departmental seminar hall on Thursday.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi linked the discussion to Sustainable Development Goals 11 and 12, which are related to the topics being discussed today.

He stressed the lack of proper disposal systems for hospital waste, which is often found in regular trash dumps, posing dangers.

A speaker, Advisor to the Sindh Solid Waste board Engineer Muhammad Khalid mentioned that Karachi generates an annual waste of eleven to twelve thousand tons, presenting a significant challenge. “If every citizen of Karachi is made aware of waste management, it can be used to improve energy and the economy.”

One of the speakers, the Director of Technical Environmental Protection Agency Sindh Waqar Hussain Phulpoto noted that over 200 hospitals in Karachi generate substantial medical waste.

He said raising awareness among these hospitals under EPA Act 14 can help prevent many diseases caused by improper waste disposal.

Another speaker, Production Manager at Lucky Cement Ali Imran Ansari highlighted the need to eliminate airborne waste. He mentioned that Lucky Cement is working on generating electricity through solar and wind power.

On this occasion, the Pro Vice Chancellor of NED University Karachi Professor Dr Muhammad Tufail remarked that Pakistan needs to learn from other countries. He said that solving waste management issues should not be a difficult task in this technological era.

Former Chairperson of Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Senator Rukhsana Zuberi emphasized the need to find collective solutions rather than criticizing each other. “I will do whatever is possible within my capacity. All stakeholders need to be on the same page.”

The KU Chairperson of the Department of Chemical Engineering Professor Dr Shagufta Ishtiaq informed the audience that students are researching solid waste management, and she is hopeful for positive results.