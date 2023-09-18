Open Menu

Seminar On Sustainable Waste Management Held

The Department of Business Administration at Sukkur IBA University hosted a Seminar on "Circular Economy and Waste Management Closing the Loop for Sustainability", here on Monday

The event drew experts, researchers, and policymakers from various domains for an in-depth discussion on the pressing issue of solid waste management in Sindh, with a specific focus on Karachi.

Director of monitoring and evaluation at the Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Sabir Hussain Shah Prof. Dr. Jiawei Wang, Prof. Dr. Tafsheen M Azhar, Deputy Commissioner of Dadu, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Prof Niaz Ghumro and others spoke the event.

The event garnered participation from a diverse audience, including faculty members, PhD and MS/M. Phil scholars, students, and representatives from civil society.

