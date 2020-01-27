Seminar on 'Tauheed' held at Jamia Rehmania

(@imziishan)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Darul Uloom Jamia Rehmania here Monday organized a religious seminar titled "Tauheed" solemnity of ALLAH.

The program beside others was attended by former provincial ameer Jamat-e-Islami Maulana Gul Naseeb, JUIF leader Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Senator Hafiz Hamadullah and Maulana Rahat Hussain of Shangla.

The speakers and scholars gave detailed insight of "Tauheed" and the origin of human being in the light of Islamic preaching.

They said that ALLAH has created human beings and asked to lead a pious life and believe in solemnity of Allah.

The speakers called for unity among Muslim Ummah and said that Taqwa and Tauheed were two basic solution to all problems of humanity.