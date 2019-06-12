Seminar on tax amnesty scheme-2019 held in Faisalabad

An awareness seminar about tax amnesty scheme-2019 was held at regional tax office here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : An awareness seminar about tax amnesty scheme-2019 was held at regional tax office here on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Income Tax Muhammad Nadeem Arif presided over the event while the FBR Commissioner, Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner, officers and leaders of different trade bodies were present in the seminar.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zeeshan briefed the participants about tax amnesty scheme (east declaration-2019).

Chief Commissioner Muhammad Nadeem Arif asked the officers to launch awareness campaign in their respective zones and guide traders, business community and others.

He said that four teams had been constituted who were distributing pamphlets, brochures about the scheme in main business areas, including Chiniot Bazaars, Kutchery Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar,Bhawana Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar, D-ground, Koh-e-Noor Plaza, Sargodha road and Madina Town.

He said that teams member were also mobilizing traders, businessmen, and shopkeepers about benefits of the scheme.