UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Teaching Quran With Translation'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A seminar on "The role of teaching Quran with translation for character building of new generation" will be organised at the Punjab University Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre's by Majlis-e-Fazleen-e-Uloom-e-Islamia, here om Monday.

According to PU spokesperson, Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, analyst Orya Maqbool Jan, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Maulana Fazal Rahim, Liaqat Baloch, Qari Sohaib Ahmad Mir Muhammadi, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, President Majlis-e-Fazleen-e-Uloom-Islamia Prof Dr Mudassar Ahmad, Patron in Chief Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi and others will attend the ceremony.

