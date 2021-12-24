Seminar on teachings of Quaid-e-Azam held at Punjab Arts Council

Chairman, Organization of History and Archeology Pakistan, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi Friday said there would be no corruption in the society if we follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman, Organization of History and Archeology Pakistan, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi Friday said there would be no corruption in the society if we follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Quaid-i-Azam had given equal rights to minorities while the role of Quaid-e-Azam was a beacon light for political and religious leaders.

"He did not build mansions, bungalows and properties, and if their role were followed, there would be no need for institutions like NAB", Ghaznafar added.

While speaking on occasion, President Human Welfare Trust M. Iqbal Kokab Advocate said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was one of the foremost human rights activists. Dr Murtaza Mughal, President of Bazm Urooj Adab Naeem Akram Qureshi, Dr Farhat Mehmood, distinguished scholar Allama Dr Hussain Ahmed, Prof. Rana Arshad Qazi, Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and others also spoke on the occasion.

In the end, a resolution was passed condemning the Sialkot tragedy and calling for a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.