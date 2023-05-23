UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Technical Education Organized At GGCWST

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Seminar on technical education organized at GGCWST

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A seminar on technical education awareness program for the students was organized here on Tuesday at Government Graduate College for Women Satellite Town (GGCWST) Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest at the seminar.

Director Colleges, Prof. Sher Ahmad Satti, Principal Government Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Dr Fatima Gul, Principal Divisional Public school Rawalpindi Muhammad Yasin Mirza and others were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner while addressing the seminar said the program of imparting skills and technical education to the student during summer vacations is a major initiative of the Punjab government.

The Commissioner informed that he was a member of the committee formed in this regard and is aware of the importance of this program. The program would have constructive effects, he said adding, technical education training is a joint effort of different departments including ICI, SDD, HED and SED.

He advised the students not to waste their precious time during summer vacations and they should learn skills. In developed countries children are imparted technical education and given training during holidays, he added.

It is possible to eliminate unemployment through skill and technical education, the Commissioner said.

Technical training would be beneficial not only for the person getting education based on technical training but the entire family would benefit economically, he added.

Earnest efforts are required to achieve the targets set to eliminate poverty and unemployment, he said.

The Commissioner said that the role of the teachers is very important in attracting students so that they could get technical education.

He informed me that soon this program would also be started in Divisional Public Schools.

A ceremony would be held in honor of the students who would complete the program and prizes would be awarded, the Commissioner said adding, "We all have to make this program a success as this is the program of all of us." This initiative of the Punjab government would prove to be helpful in changing the economic situation of the citizens, he said.

Other speakers also addressed the seminar and highlighted the importance of skills and technical training.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Holidays Student Rawalpindi Women Family All Government I.C.I. Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

3 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

36 minutes ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

2 hours ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.