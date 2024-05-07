Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" held

A one-day seminar titled "Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" was held in collaboration with the National Language Promotion Institute, National Heritage and Culture Division and Message of Pakistan here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A one-day seminar titled "Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" was held in collaboration with the National Language Promotion Institute, National Heritage and Culture Division and Message of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan presided over the seminar while Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Adviser to the Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division and Director General of Islamic Resource Institute Dr. Muhammad Ziaul Haq were the Chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that nations who forget their culture, civilization, traditions and language could not progress.

He urged the youth not to be involved in anti-state propaganda on social media and to exercise their responsibility for the stability of Pakistan envisioned by the founders of Pakistan.

“Youth will have to play a role in constructing and developing our country and family in light of Iqbal's thoughts.”

Adviser to the Minister of National Heritage and Culture Division Muhammad Kashif Irshad said that Iqbal's message is for the youth that “No matter which school of thought you belong to, you all have to play a role for the development of the country and the nation.

You will stand up for the country and the nation, otherwise the society will not develop.”

Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq while speaking said that the negative use of social media was destroying social values and the family system which needed to be addressed in the light of the philosophy of Allam Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

The Director General of the National Language Promotion Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Salim Mazhar delivered the welcome speech. The seminar was attended by teachers, research scholars and students of Islamabad's NUML University, Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, Hamdard Islamic University and writers, poets and media personalities of the twin cities.

Dr Humira Shehbaz, of the NUML Persian department, Mehboob Zafar of the literary organization "Zawiya" and former Dean of Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Shafiq Ahmed also discussed the role of youth in the light of Iqbal’s ideology.

