Seminar on translation studies held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Department of Translation Studies of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar in connection with World Translation Day.

The theme of the seminar was "United in Translation". The need and importance of translation and interpretation were highlighted in the seminar. Assistant Commissioner (General) Bahawalpur Liaqat Ali Gilani and Member Islamic Ideological Council Allah Bakhsh Kaliar were the guests of honour at the event.

The chief guest of the event, Chairman Department of Translation Studies, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof.

Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman spoke on the need and importance of translation studies in higher education institutions.

He briefed the aims and objectives of the establishment of the department of translation studies and appreciated the vision of the Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob in this regard.

In his keynote address, Head of Department of English Linguistics Dr Riaz Hussain elaborated on the history of translation, the rise of the Greek and Roman Empires, and the role of translation in the development of the Islamic Empire.