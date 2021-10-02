UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Translation Studies Held At IUB

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:40 PM

Seminar on translation studies held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Department of Translation Studies of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar in connection with World Translation Day.

The theme of the seminar was "United in Translation". The need and importance of translation and interpretation were highlighted in the seminar. Assistant Commissioner (General) Bahawalpur Liaqat Ali Gilani and Member Islamic Ideological Council Allah Bakhsh Kaliar were the guests of honour at the event.

The chief guest of the event, Chairman Department of Translation Studies, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof.

Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman spoke on the need and importance of translation studies in higher education institutions.

He briefed the aims and objectives of the establishment of the department of translation studies and appreciated the vision of the Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob in this regard.

In his keynote address, Head of Department of English Linguistics Dr Riaz Hussain elaborated on the history of translation, the rise of the Greek and Roman Empires, and the role of translation in the development of the Islamic Empire.

Related Topics

World Education Bahawalpur IUB Event

Recent Stories

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest ..

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

2 hours ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

3 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

3 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.