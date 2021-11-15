Seminar on trauma management held

One-day seminar on trauma management was organized jointly by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Department of Intensive Care and Critical Care, Department of General Surgery and Neurosurgery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :One-day seminar on trauma management was organized jointly by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Department of Intensive Care and Critical Care, Department of General Surgery and Neurosurgery.

Dr. Aftab Haider, Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care Dr. Atir Fayyaz, Assis Prof , Dr. Rizwan Sharif, Asst Prof Department of Neurosurgery, and Dr. Farrukh Aftab, Assistant Prof General Surgery attended.

It was aimed at informing the medical staff working in Nishtar Medical University and Hospital about the important issues related to the care and management of patients injured in accidents and to provide practical training.

Vice Chancellor NMI Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed in his address said that the role of Trauma Management team is of utmost importance in the increasing number of accidents.

He appreciated the efforts of all the organizers of the seminar and expressed his desire to hold similar seminars and courses in the future as well for which assured his full cooperation.